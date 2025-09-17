Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Get AGF Management alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. AGF Management has a one year low of C$8.09 and a one year high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,733 shares of company stock worth $1,159,908. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.