Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Get Genus alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,900.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNS

Genus Stock Performance

GNS opened at GBX 2,510 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,526.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,124.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40,483.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,424 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,228.80.

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 81.80 EPS for the quarter. Genus had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Genus will post 70.9644323 earnings per share for the current year.

Genus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.