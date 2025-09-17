Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 to GBX 309 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.

LON DOM opened at GBX 200.53 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 195.30 and a one year high of GBX 356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £781.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,012.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.17.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Mitesh Patel purchased 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £80,151.50. Also, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 290,300 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 per share, with a total value of £609,630. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 336,150 shares of company stock worth $70,568,150. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

