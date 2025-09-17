Dover Corporation $DOV Stake Lessened by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after purchasing an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 350.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 77.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DOV opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

