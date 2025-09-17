Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.28.

DPM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$29.20 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$12.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

