E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,357 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.31 per share, with a total value of $251,465.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,558.08. The trade was a 39.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $222.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.73. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

