Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to Buy at Melius Research

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $495.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $412.00. Melius Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.68.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $371.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.77 and a 200-day moving average of $325.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Eaton by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

