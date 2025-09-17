Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to Buy at Melius

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $495.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Melius’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.68.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $371.74 on Monday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

