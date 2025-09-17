EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.7%

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

