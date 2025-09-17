Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EPRX stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

