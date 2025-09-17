Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $212.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.42.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.18. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

