Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.6%

BRX stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

