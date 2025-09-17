Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $143.49 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The business had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $1,127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

