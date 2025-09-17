Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $309.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.