Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REG. Barclays increased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.42.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 405,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

