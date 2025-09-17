Evercore ISI Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $180.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Shares of EGP opened at $166.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.82.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

