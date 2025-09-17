Evercore ISI Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $72.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.71 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

