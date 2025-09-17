Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Price

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $279.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4%

ESS opened at $265.64 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day moving average of $279.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

