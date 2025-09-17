Evercore ISI Raises Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Macerich Stock Down 0.6%

MAC stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Macerich’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

