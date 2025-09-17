Evercore ISI Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $154.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $139.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 492.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.