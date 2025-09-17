Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.00 ($7.15) and last traded at €5.95 ($7.08). 505,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.82 ($6.93).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

