Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of EXC opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.