Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FRT opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

