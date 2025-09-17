Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

