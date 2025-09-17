First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.