First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average is $208.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

