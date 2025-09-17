First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $311,000 Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total value of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,023,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

