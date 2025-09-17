FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) & NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Critical Contrast

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. FirstEnergy pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 9.31% 11.31% 2.99% NorthWestern 14.76% 7.30% 2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 8 7 0 2.47 NorthWestern 0 1 0 0 2.00

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. NorthWestern has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and NorthWestern”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $13.47 billion 1.85 $978.00 million $2.26 19.07 NorthWestern $1.51 billion 2.25 $224.11 million $3.67 15.13

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats NorthWestern on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,600 miles of electric transmission and 18,674 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 395 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,155 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 133 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,310 miles of electric transmission and 2,365 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 124 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,573 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

