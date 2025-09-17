FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.41. 383,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 435,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.