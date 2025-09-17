Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Stake Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

