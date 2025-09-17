FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.13. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 130.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 381,450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 167.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 122,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

