FY2028 Earnings Forecast for LiveOne Issued By Roth Capital

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for LiveOne in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

LiveOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Stories

