Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,541 Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.69.

BBWI opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

