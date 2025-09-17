Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,839,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,926,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651,961 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,182.10. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Tanger Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

