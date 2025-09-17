GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given a $740.00 Price Target by Melius Research Analysts

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) received a $740.00 price target from stock analysts at Melius Research in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:GEV opened at $618.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.16. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in GE Vernova by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.