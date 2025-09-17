GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $740.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

GEV opened at $618.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.36 and a 200 day moving average of $472.16. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,809,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.