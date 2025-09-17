Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.74). 853,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 744,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.69).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £61.54 million, a P/E ratio of -160.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.89.

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (1.32) EPS for the quarter. Geiger Counter had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 135.81%.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.

