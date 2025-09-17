Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after buying an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

