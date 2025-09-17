Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Note Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,228,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.