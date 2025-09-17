Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,479 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of American Woodmark worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7,721.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 356,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

