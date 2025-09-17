Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in IREN Limited $IREN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,121 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IREN were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurelius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IREN during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IREN by 57.1% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in IREN by 14.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 987,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 122,668 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in IREN during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in IREN by 158.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,038,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 636,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IREN

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

IREN Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

