Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,910 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2,963.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UBS opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

