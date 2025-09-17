Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 572 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.99.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

