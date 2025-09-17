Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 16.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

