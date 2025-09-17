Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,282 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059,340 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,717.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,910 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,943.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,102,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,014 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

