Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CRH by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 320,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 168,995 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $19,392,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.7%

CRH stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

