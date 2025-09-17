Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,210,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $19,141,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

