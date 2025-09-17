Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 18,114 Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

