Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

