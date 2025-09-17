Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

